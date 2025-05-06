Freddie Freeman reaches 350 career home runs in Dodgers' win over Marlins

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de mayo, 2025

The champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 7-4. They did so on a day that featured first baseman Freddie Freeman hitting the 350th home run of his major league career.

Freeman, 35, began his Major League career in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves and then signed with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2022 season, where he captured his second World Series title.

This season, the American is batting .337 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs. His 350th home run came in the third inning.

He ranks fourth on the list led by Giancarlo Stanton (429) with most home runs for active players.

Meanwhile, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani also made his presence felt by hitting his ninth home run of the season on a difficult day for Dominican Sandy Alcantara (2-4), who suffered his fourth loss.

Other results

In another result, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 with a brilliant performance by A.J. Smith-Shawver, who allowed one hit in eight complete innings.

Mexican Alex Verdugo drove in his seventh run of the season in a two-hit game for the outfielder.

With a no-hitter in the Braves' sights, it was Venezuelan Santiago Espinal who connected for the Reds' only hit of the game in the seventh inning.

The Milwaukee Brewers evened their record to 18 wins and 18 losses by beating the Houston Astros 5-1. Meanwhile, Venezuelan William Contreras drove in the game's first run for Milwaukee with an RBI single to left field in the third inning.

From the mound, Dominican Ronel Blanco (2-3) had a six-inning outing and allowed three runs, but the offense did not give him enough support, and he suffered his third loss in 2025.

On the other hand, AFP recalled, Dominican Carlos Estévez earned his tenth save in the Kansas City Royals' 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Estévez, 32, allowed one hit in the ninth inning before sealing the 92nd save of his career, just eight away from eclipsing the 100 mark.