Google agrees to fund three nuclear power plants in the US

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) Tech giant Google and nuclear developer Elementl Power signed an agreement to develop three advanced nuclear power plants in the country, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The partnership comes as technology companies seek new sources to meet the growing energy demands of the generative artificial intelligence (A.I.) revolution.

Under the agreement, Google will provide seed capital to develop three projects designed to generate at least 600 megawatts of power capacity each, which per unit is equivalent to a standard large power plant.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), data center power consumption will more than double by 2030, creating significant challenges in securing sufficient power as A.I. use accelerates.

Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of power for Google Data Centers, said the plan helps fulfill the company's commitment to strengthen power grids.

"Advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, baseload, 24/7 energy" that supports "A.I. and American innovation," she added.

The collaboration between Google and Elementl Power will involve working with utility and energy regulatory partners to identify suitable locations, according to a joint statement from the companies.

Major technology companies are increasingly recognizing their increasing energy needs.

Microsoft plans to use power from new reactors at Three Mile Island, the site of the worst American nuclear accident in 1979.

Amazon also signed an agreement last year to use nuclear power for its data centers.

Elementl Power will evaluate potential nuclear technology suppliers and construction partners.