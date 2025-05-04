Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de mayo, 2025

Mexican boxing superstar Saul "Canelo" Álvarez returned to win the last of four super middleweight world belts by beating Cuban William Scull on points Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to AFP.

Canelo regained the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt from Scull in a bout that was disappointing at times.

The Mexican had relinquished the IBF title last year when he refused to face the Cuban, the official challenger, and preferred to clash with Puerto Rican Édgar Berlanga, whom he defeated in September in Las Vegas.

At 34, Canelo already held the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) belts.

All three judges gave the win to Canelo, who improved his record to 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts, in a bout in which few punches were exchanged.

Scull, who suffered his first loss at 32 (23-1), was particularly slippery, with effective footwork but unable to counterattack.

"I don't like boxing those types of guys, they just come to survive. A fighter who doesn't try to win, who just wants to survive, I hate that kind of fighter," Canelo grumbled in the ring after the bout.

Rendezvous with Crawford

The Mexican superstar, who held the center of the ring, managed to land mostly body punches, but became frustrated as the bout progressed.

He now has a date with U.S. super welterweight champion Terence Crawford in a bout to be held in Las Vegas on Sept. 12.

"Crawford is one of the best, it's going to be a pleasure," the Mexican added.

This weekend's fight marked the first time Canelo fought outside of North America in his nearly 20-year professional career.

The boxers took to the ring well into Sunday morning in Riyadh to coincide with the Cinco de Mayo weekend festivities in the United States and Mexico.

Álvarez signed a four-fight deal with Saudi promotion company Riyadh Seasons in February, making him the latest in a growing list of boxers flocking to the kingdom in search of mega-paydays.