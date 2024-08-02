Trump takes a stand on Olympics gender controversy while Kamala Harris is silent

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump promised to "stand up for women and girls"when asked about the latest controversy at the Olympics involving the Algerian Imane Khelif, a boxer who failed gender testing and caused her opponent,Italian Angela Carini, to withdraw 46 seconds into the bout citing a glaring physical disparity resulting from Khelif's high testosterone levels.

"President Trump has been unequivocally clear that he will NOT stand for men competing in women’s sports – an insane and unfair reality that has been allowed to transpire because of Radical Left politicians like Kamala Harris. When he returns to the White House, President Trump will take immediate action to protect women and girls and overturn the Harris-Biden Administration's radical rewrite of Title IX," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital when asked about the controversy.

However, according to Fox News Digital, neither the White House nor Vice President Kamala Harris, who is aiming to be made official as a Democratic presidential candidate next week, took a position on this issue that grabbed headlines in the world's major media.

"I stepped into the ring to fight," the feisty Carini said amid tears. "I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much, so I said enough."

Olympic shame: "I've never been hit so hard". Italian boxer Angela Carini said. DETAILS: https://t.co/7OzKHiaaI6 pic.twitter.com/COcBnmQXEx — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 1, 2024

Carini was publicly defended by several world figures and leaders after she walked out of the fight. Critics showed outrage at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which accepted Khelif's participation after the Algerian athlete was disqualified from the 2023 World Boxing Championships after the International Boxing Association (IBA) determined that Khelif failed gender tests.

According to IBA president Umar Kremlev, Khelif was disqualified at the time based on DNA tests, which identified "a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes"

However, the IOC accepted Khelif and addressed the criticism ahead of Thursday's event.

"COA strongly condemns the unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda from certain foreign media outlets," the organization said in a statement Reuters.

"Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion."

According to various reports, Khelif's case is atypical, being a person who was born female but has XY chromosomes, usually male, and who generates more testosterone than her female peers.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking out on the matter, also took a position on the controversy defending Carini and the physical integrity of female athletes.

"I believe that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women's competitions. And not because you want to discriminate against anyone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms," Meloni said.