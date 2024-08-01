Angela Carini forfeits her fight against Imane Khelif, the boxer who failed gender eligibility tests

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

She let out cries of "This is unjust!" and quit after only 46 seconds. This was the conclusion of the controversial fight between Italy's Angela Carini and Algeria's Imane Khelif, a boxer who had previously failed gender eligibility tests.

The fight in the women's welterweight category sparked controversy because the Algerian representative had been given the go-ahead by the International Olympic Committee despite having failed gender eligibility tests at the IBA World Boxing Championships due to elevated testosterone levels.

The International Boxing Association had denied Khelif participation in the women's event last year after detecting "XY chromosomes."

'If I stopped, I did it only for my family'



After the fight, Carini avoided commenting on the controversy. "Was it an unjust fight? I'm nobody to judge it," and assured that she was leaving with her head held high, in words reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"I felt very strong blows, I received blows, I am a fighter and my team knows it, I am someone who, even in the face of pain, never stops," she said before adding: "If I stopped, I did it only for my family."

"It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days," said her coach, Emanuele Renzini. "But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, at the draw, when she met her opponent, she said, 'This is not fair.' But here today [in the forfeit] there was no premeditation."

Outrage around the world

The outcome of the fight again stoked criticism surrounding Khelif's eligibility in the event.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had posted a video of a conversation with journalists criticizing the change of regulations that allowed the participation of people with more testosterone. She also accused them of discriminating against women by trying not to discriminate against others.

In the recording, Meloni learns of the boxer's withdrawal live: "I lament it even more."

Author J.K. Rowling also weighed in, posting on X:

Former athlete and activist Riley Gaines also argued that the fight proved that "men don't belong in women's sports," a comment to which Elon Musk responded, "Absolutely."