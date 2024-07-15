Oyarzabal's goal crowns Spain as Euro champion

Published by AFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T02:38:07.000Z"}

Spain reigns again! A goal from Mikel Oyarzabal clinched the final against England 2-1 on Sunday and La 'Roja' were proclaimed champions of the Euro-2024 in Berlin, twelve years after their last continental title.

With this trophy in Germany, Spain has now won four European Championships (1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024), breaking the tie with the 'Mannschaft (3) and becoming the most successful team on the continent.

"You can't be happier. It has been a wonderful day in which an authentic team has been crowned. Thanks to all of Spain for the support ," said Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente.

Rookie Lamine Yamal's fourth assist of the tournament set up fellow forward Nico Williams to open the scoring (47) in Spain's first shot on target of the match.

Cole Palmer then balanced things out (73) and when the match seemed headed for extra time, Oyarzabal scored the clincher (86).

Yamal and Williams, who have just turned 17 and 22 respectively, are the face of a new team, that of Luis de la Fuente, whose team has seduced all of Europe throughout this tournament with their athleticism, scoring total victories in all of the seven matches played.

Against giants of old Europe such as Italy, Germany, France or England, the 'Roja' has shone based on control, possession and collaboration between all the players.

"We return tomorrow (Monday) to Spain to be able to experience with the fans the affection they have always given us. The truth is that I really want to go back and see what we have done because I think we have made history," said Williams after the match.

England, meanwhile, continue their title drought, which now spans 58 years since the 1966 World Cup, despite reaching their second consecutive European Championship final.

Rodri's injury

That despite the fact that, at least at half-time, the 'Three Lions' had left the field feeling good. After the 'Fire' tournament anthem was played live and former Italy international Giorgio Chiellini presented the Henri Delaunay trophy at Berlin's Olympiastadion, the game started off smoothly.

England were held back in their own half of the field but managed to contain Spain sufficiently far from the goal defended by Jordan Pickford, and even had a dangerous first shot on goal from Phil Foden (45+1), well blocked by Unai Simon.

While there was no goal to regret, Spain did suffered from Rodri's injuries in one of the last plays of the first half.

La 'Roja' came out of the break on fire, and a lateral pass from Dani Carvajal launched Yamal into the box. The rookie spotted Willams on the other side of the box and made a precision assist allowing the Athletic Club striker to break up the one-on-one.

Southgate makes the right changes

The goal slightly knocked England off their stride and they began to concede opportunities again through Williams (56th) and Yamal (66th).

But coach Gareth Southgate reacted, bringing on Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer among others. The changes took effect and England began to try for an immediate goal.

The Chelsea striker, one of the best players of the season in the Premier League, left the just over 11,000 Spanish fans in Berlin petrified with a shot just inside the post that Simon could not save.

The 'Three Lions' smelled blood and when it seemed that England was close to the second, Spain went on the counter attack, another of the virtues of Luis de la Fuente's team.

Marc Cucurella took advantage of the open space on the left flank and ran in alone. At the height of the area, he sent a pass towards the penalty spot where Oyarzabal appeared to beat Pickford.

Declan Rice nearly scored a tie during overtime, but Dani Olmo saved the goal, which prevented more overtime and crowned Spain at the top of European soccer once again.

"I think Spain was the best team in the tournament. We had a great chance to tie at the end, but probably throughout the 90 minutes, I'm not sure we did enough" to win, Southgate admitted sportingly.