Published by Israel Duro 2 de abril, 2025

Democratic Senator Cory Booker managed to break the record for the longest speech in the Senate this Tuesday. In a marathon speech, the congressman charged against the "unconstitutional actions" of President Donald Trump for more than 25 hours, surpassing the 24 hours and 18 minutes during which Strom Thurmond opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

To reach that mark, Senate rules are strict: he could not sit down or take bathroom breaks. The only respite allowed is if another senator took the floor to ask a question to the congressman at the lectern. Something numerous colleagues were taking turns to allow him short breaks artificially lengthening his speeches to present their questions to the speaker.

Booker took the floor Monday at 7 p.m (East Coast time) and left the lectern finally at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, after 25 hours and five minutes of speaking time.

Call for Americans to cause "messy, good mess"

Symbolically and shortly before accumulating 24 hours, Booker quoted one of his mentors, John Lewis, a figure of the 1960s civil rights movement. He took up the slogan of that former Democratic congressman who died in 2020 to call on Americans to provoke "disorder, good disorder" in society in the face of Trump's policies. "It's not about left or right. It's about right or wrong. America, it's a moral question: does the Constitution live in your heart?" the senator said.

His marathon speech did not prevent the House majority Republican Party from carrying out votes in the Senate, but it served to show initiative in the Democratic opposition, heavily criticized and divided over how to cope with Hurricane Trump.

"These are not normal times in America"

"I rise tonight because I sincerely believe that our country is in crisis. These are not normal times in America," the veteran senator, 55 began his speech. During the hours of his speech, the former candidate for the presidential primaries of the Blue Party was lashing out against the main measures promoted by Donald Trump and his team, with special mentions to Elon Musk for his "radical cuts."

Booker further accused Trump of endangering American democracy itself - an old Democratic slogan - by accumulating more and more power and his attacks on some institutions, "which are unique to our country," "in a reckless, and I would even say unconstitutional way," he estimated.

Calling on Republican senators to unite to block Trump's agenda

"In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted great harm on the security of Americans, financial stability and the foundations of our democracy. Americans of all backgrounds suffer unnecessary hardship," he said and again noted that Trump intends to dismantle social security.

For this reason, Booker made a call for unity from all senators to block some of the tycoon's most aggressive decisions: "How can they agree with cutting $800 billion dollars from Medicaid just for tax cuts that go disproportionately to the wealthiest? If you love your neighbor, if you love this country, show your love. Stop them from doing what they are trying to do."

Fasting since Friday, no water since Sunday and "cramps"

Booker later detailed how he endured the physical demands of the long speech. "My strategy was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating on Friday and then stopped fluid intake the night before starting Monday. The method had its benefits and also its drawbacks ... different muscle groups start to cramp up" from dehydration, he told reporters on Capitol Hill. His office added in a statement that he was "tired and a little hoarse."

However, since his speech did not come during a vote on a bill, technically he will not be considered a filibuster or obstructionist, AFPreports.