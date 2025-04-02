Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Selena Quintanilla.... Billboard's greatest Latin pop artists of all time

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de abril, 2025

Shakira has been named the best Latin pop artist of all time, according to a ranking by Billboard magazine that celebrates the careers of Hispanic women in the music industry in honor of Women's History Month.

Cuban singer Gloria Estefan ranks second on the list, with the late Selena Quintanilla securing third place. In fourth is the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, while Colombia's Karol G takes the fifth spot.

Billboard's publication pay tribute to the women "who have shaped Spanish-language music and inspired generations." The list is made up of 50 female artists and was created based on the lasting impact of their musical legacies.

"We prioritize those who, first and foremost, have built a catalog that has stood the test of time. There are several new artists who, we believe, have a bright future ahead of them, but who could not make this list based solely on one or two albums. Others are great artists, but their still limited production (let's say three albums) caused them to fall further down the ranking," the magazine explained.

In that regard, the ranking explained that artists like Celia Cruz captivated global audiences with their Afro-Caribbean rhythms "at a time when salsa was mostlyconfined to Latin American markets."

Gloria Estefan, the first Hispanic to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show The list highlighted that Gloria Estefan laid the groundwork for the global rise of Latin pop with her contributions in the 1980s and 1990s. Estefan made history in 1992 as the first Hispanic artist to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

"Decades later, Karol G became the first woman since Selena to top the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, Mañana Será Bonito, in 2023, while achieving the unprecedented milestone of filling stadiums globally,marking a historic moment for Latina artists," Billboard stated.

In Shakira's case, Billboard claimed that she took Latin pop to "unprecedented heights by combining Colombian influences with — in the case of the groundbreaking, Billboard Hot 100-topping 'Hips Don’t Lie' — reggae and hip-hop elements."

Selena, known as the Queen of Tejano, brought regional Mexican sounds to the mainstream with hits such as "Amor prohibido" "at a time when Spanish-language music was having difficulty crossing borders in the United States."

The top ten list is rounded out by Spain's Rocío Durcal, Mexico's Ana Gabriel, Puerto Rico's Olga Tañón, Italy's Laura Pausini, and Argentina's Mercedes Sosa in tenth place. Other notable artists include Jennifer Lopez in 19th place and Thalia in 15th place.