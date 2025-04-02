Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez and his grand slam shine in Diamondbacks' win over Yankees

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de abril, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs in the eighth inning in a 7x5 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez led the comeback with a grand slam to left field.

Suarez, 33, hit the sixth bases-loaded home run of his Major League Baseball career. Suarez's homer was the highlight of the day and the native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, has five hits on the season, all homers.

"If it were that easy, I would take all the home runs. But it's not easy. I know all my hits so far are homers, but that's out of my control. I just go out there to have the best swings possible and not trying to do too much. I know I have the power, I know if I take my best swing and hit it with the barrel, I have a chance to hit a home run - but I don't go out to the plate with that plan. I keep it simple and unforced," Suarez said.

Other MLB results

In another result, Dominican Sandy Alcantara picked up his first win since September 2023 by pitching five innings in which he allowed two runs in the Miami Marlins' 4x2 win over the New York Mets.

Alcantara, 29, suffered a series of injuries that kept him off the diamond for 18 months.

Puerto Rico's Francisco Lindor drove in a run while Dominican Juan Soto finished with no hits in three innings for the Mets.

Texas Rangers also won The Texas Rangers won 1x0 over the Cincinnati Reds on a solo home run by Wyatt Langford (2). Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitched the complete game with eight strikeouts.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5x0, where the Venezuelan Jackson Chourio finished the day with one hit in four opportunities.

It was the first victory of 2025 for the Brewers who had started the year with four consecutive losses.