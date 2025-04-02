Trump celebrates win to include voter photo ID requirement in Wisconsin constitution

Published by Israel Duro 2 de abril, 2025

Despite losing the race for a state Supreme Court seat, Wisconsin voters handed Republicans a consolation victory by approving a constitutional amendment requiring photo ID for voters—an outcome that, in Donald Trump's words, amounts to "the biggest win of the night" for conservatives.

Although Wisconsin's current electoral regulations already require voter identification, embedding this requirement into the state constitution significantly strengthens it, making it more resistant to potential repeal by politicians or the courts.

Voter ID, one of the great partisan wars

Voter ID has become one of the most contentious partisan issues, with Republicans advocating for its nationwide implementation, while Democrats argue that it is a "discriminatory" measure that disproportionately affects minorities and the disadvantaged. Notably, Kamala Harris secured overwhelming victories in areas where voter ID was not mandatory in the last election.

"A big win for Republicans"

Despite the disappointment over the defeat of the conservative candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Trump strongly celebrated the success of the voter ID initiative, asserting that it could be crucial in helping Republicans secure victories in the state "for many years to come."

ID requirements

As the ballot information outlined, "photographic identification issued by this state, by the federal government, by a federally recognized American Indian tribe or band in this state, or by a college or university in this state, that verifies the elector’s identity."

"If an elector is unable to present valid photographic identification before voting on election day, the elector must be given the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot and present valid photographic identification at a later time and place, as provided by law," the lawmakers specified.