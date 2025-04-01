Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de abril, 2025

Atlanta Braves slugger Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball announced.

The 32-year-old outfielder's suspension is more bad news for Atlanta, which began the 2025 season with an 0-4 record.

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in January and will be suspended through the end of June.

Although he can return in July for the remainder of the regular season, Profar will not be eligible to play in the 2025 postseason.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program," the Braves said in a statement.

Profar, who hit a career-high 24 home runs with the San Diego Padres last year, issued a statement through the Major League Baseball Players Association where he said it was "the most difficult day of my baseball career."

The suspended slugger assured that the positive test occurred in the preseason.

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans," he said. "I would never knowingly do anything to cheat" and would "never willingly take a banned substance."

"But I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision," he concluded.