Kid Rock: Bill Maher was impressed with Donald Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de abril, 2025

Kid Rock revealed on Fox News that comedian Bill Maher was shocked after meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

The conservative musician, who acted as a mediator during the meeting, has shared details about how the discussion unfolded.

According to Kid Rock, everyone was impressed with the "commander-in-chief MAGA": "Trump is the kind of person you have to know to understand."

Also among the diners was UFC CEO Dana White.

The musician said he and Dana have never seen "anyone who met the president who left without saying 'wow, what a great guy' so funny and engaging and smart."

During the meeting, they discussed topics such as ending woke ideology and "securing the border" of the United States. Despite being a critic of the president, Maher has also spoken out against the excesses of wokism.

After the dinner with Trump, the host of Real Time with Bill Maher took to X to thank everyone for their interest in his meeting with the president and mentioned that he would reveal all the details on April 11.

Kid Rock stated that the purpose of this meeting was "to show people that, even though we've been pretty hard on each other, when you get face to face, maybe we can havea little more civility in this country and try to bring people together. That was my whole intention."

Before the meeting, Trump voiced his doubts about how it would unfold in a Truth Social post, stating that Kid Rock had suggested the dinner. He added, "I really didn’t like the idea very much, and I don’t like it very much now, but I thought it would be interesting."