NBA: Cavaliers beat Clippers and hit 60 wins

Published by Víctor Mendoza 31 de marzo, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 127-122, hitting 60 wins in a season for the first time since LeBron James led them 15 years ago.

With just 15 losses this season, Cleveland comfortably leads the Eastern Conference, trailing only the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12) in overall standings.

Center Jarrett Allen starred for Cleveland with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 24 points.

James Harden also scored 24 points for the Clippers, who rested Kawhi Leonard.

In their 55-year history, the Cavaliers have reached 60 wins only twice—both times under LeBron James in the 2008-09 (66 wins) and 2009-10 (61 wins) seasons.

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant left injured during the Phoenix Suns' crushing 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The veteran forward rolled his left ankle completely while driving to the basket, stepping on Houston center Jabari Smith Jr.'s foot.

Durant will undergo medical tests on Monday, and a prolonged absence would be a major blow to the Suns' playoff hopes.

Brawl spills into stands at Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons resulting in seven ejections

A heated brawl during Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons led to the ejection of five players and two coaches, including Argentine assistant Pablo Prigioni.

The incident was sparked early in the second quarter when Pistons rookie Ron Holland slapped Naz Reid in an attempt to stop the Minnesota center from scoring on a drive to the basket.

Reid immediately confronted Holland, while teammate Donte DiVincenzo stepped between the two.

The situation escalated when Holland and DiVincenzo exchanged shoves. As teammates and coaching staff rushed in, a massive brawl broke out, spilling into the front row of spectators.

DiVincenzo ended up falling backward into several surprised fans in the stands of the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The brawl lasted about a minute. Once tempers cooled, the referees reviewed the footage and ejected five players: Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sasser of the Pistons, and DiVincenzo and Reid from the Timberwolves.

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit's head coach, and Pablo Prigioni, the former Argentine player and current assistant coach for Minnesota, were also ejected.

"I didn't see anything Pablo did that warranted ejection," Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said, defending him. "He was trying to have a conversation with the referee about one of his players, who is prone to these situations."

"His bench, especially, J.B., had a problem with that and they exchanged words," he explained.

"Their assistant coach said some things," Bickerstaff said. "I'm in the same boat as my guys. We're going to stand up for each other and I'm not going to allow people to say belligerent things about my guys."

"He knows what he said," he claimed. "You can't just say anything to people or about people and expect it to be OK."

The Timberwolves secured a 123-104 victory, led by 26 points from Julius Randle and 19 points from Frenchman Rudy Gobert, who also grabbed 25 rebounds.

Sunday's NBA results

Cleveland Cavaliers - LA Clippers 127-122

NY Knicks - Portland Trail Blazers 110-93

Milwaukee Bucks - Atlanta Hawks 124-145

Minnesota Timberwolves - Detroit Pistons 123-104

New Orleans Pelicans - Charlotte Hornets 98-94

San Antonio Spurs - Golden State Warriors 106-148

Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors 109-127

Phoenix Suns - Houston Rockets 109-148