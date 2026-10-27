Alan Dysert, 'All My Children' actor, dies at 75 after battling incurable cancer
The actor, known for playing Sean Cudahy for a decade on the American soap opera, passed away on October 23. His wife announced the news on social media.
American actor Alan Dysert, known for his role in the series All My Children, has died at age 75, his wife, Michele, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 25.
"My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026. While I am struggling to imagine life without him," wrote Michele, who expressed her gratitude for having shared a relationship with him that she described as the "love of a lifetime."
Although the cause of death was not disclosed, his wife noted that the actor had faced numerous health issues over the years, but continued to face them with determination, humor, and gratitude.
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In his autobiography Lights, Camera, Cancer!, published in 2023, Dysert revealed that he had been diagnosed with a "rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer." According to the book's synopsis, the actor had undergone four major surgeries related to the disease, suffered a recurrence, and received multiple rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to having 29 CT scans up to that point.
A decade on All My Children
Michele noted that, in addition to those who knew him from his television work, thousands of people saw him as a teacher and mentor who encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.
The actor's wife also recalled his talent for storytelling and his sense of humor, and described Dysert as her husband, partner, and best friend.
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