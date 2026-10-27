Venezuelan Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers' rout of the Rays, Milwaukee is one win away from the World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 on Monday with a 16-hit offensive outburst and a standout performance by pitcher Robert Gasser, putting them one win away from claiming their first World Series title.

Venezuelan Jackson Chourio was one of the stars of the game, recording four hits in five at-bats, scoring two runs, driving in one, and stealing a base. The 22-year-old outfielder also contributed to Milwaukee's historic eight-run rally in the fifth inning.

The Brewers took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can clinch the championship this Tuesday when Game 4 is played at Tropicana Field.

A historic fifth inning

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the third inning when Chourio advanced from second base to home plate on a single by Christian Yelich. Later, William Contreras singled to right field to drive in another run, making it 2-0.

However, it was in the fifth inning that the Brewers effectively sealed the game with an offensive outburst unprecedented in World Series history: they scored eight runs with two outs and strung together seven consecutive hits, a first in playoff history.

Chourio led off the inning with a single, stole second base, and advanced to third on another hit by Contreras, which loaded the bases.

Brice Turang then hit a two-run single down the middle of the field. Garrett Mitchell drove in Contreras with another hit, and Cooper Pratt extended the lead with a two-run double that made the score 7-0.

Sal Frelick hit a double to drive in Pratt and make it 8-0. Afterward, David Hamilton hit a single that brought Frelick home, before Chourio capped off the inning with a double to right field that brought Hamilton home to make it 10-0.

Gasser dominates on the Mound

The Milwaukee offense was complemented by an outstanding performance from Robert Gasser. The left-handed pitcher worked six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking one batter, and striking out three.

Gasser became the first left-handed pitcher to face the minimum of 18 batters over six innings in a World Series game since Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1965.

Tampa Bay scored its only run in the ninth inning and finished the game with just three hits.

The pitcher also emphasized that the team must stay focused heading into the next game.