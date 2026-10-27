‘María Corina Machado's return is a catalyst for ensuring that Diosdado Cabello's surrender happens more quickly’

Jesús Romero, a political analyst, retired commander, and former U.S. naval intelligence officer, stated Monday on the “Voz News” newscast that the return of María Corina Machado to Venezuela is part of a broader negotiation related to the country's political transition. During an interview with anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, Romero argued that Diosdado Cabello might be close to surrendering to U.S. authorities and said he was "90% sure" that Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez will leave Venezuela before elections are held.

"María Corina Machado's return is a catalyst to ensure that Diosdado Cabello's surrender happens more quickly," explained Romero, who believes that Venezuelan authorities may have lost their usefulness to Washington. In his view, "nothing would have happened without the Americans' heavy-handed approach," as the United States is reportedly using "all the pressure and all the tough tactics" to achieve its objectives in Venezuela.

The analyst also noted that Machado's entry into the country, after several failed attempts, was made possible thanks to international collaboration. "I understand that Panama, Colombia and the United States have collaborated to facilitate María Corina Machado's return," he noted, though he insisted that the opposition leader deserves much of the credit for overcoming the obstacles that had prevented her return.

Romero considered it particularly significant that Machado was able to travel from Lara state to Caracas without the regime's security forces interrupting her journey. "There were no obstacles whatsoever; there was no interruption whatsoever by the Venezuelan regime," he stated. For the former intelligence officer, this absence of impediments suggests that "there is a much deeper level of negotiation than what we can see from the images."

Regarding the future of the transition, Romero suggested that Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez might leave the country before the process is completed, while Cabello would be handed over to U.S. authorities. "I believe it's possible that Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez will leave Venezuela before that transition, and that Diosdado Cabello will be handed over to U.S. authorities," he stated. According to his analysis, the ultimate goal would be to hold democratic elections in which all Venezuelans can participate, including those living abroad.

When asked about the possibility that the Rodríguez siblings might leave Venezuela before the elections, Romero was categorical: "I am 90% sure that is the plan." The analyst also described Machado's return as a historic event due to the response from her supporters, who came out to welcome her. He compared the images to the popular welcome received by former Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1972 and concluded: "This is almost unheard of; we are making history."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.