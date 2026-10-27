Antetokounmpo continues to lose with Miami; dominican Lendeborg shines with the Warriors

With a stellar performance by Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks prolonged the agony of the Miami Heat, which has now suffered four losses to start the season despite the high-profile signing of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the highlights from Monday's NBA action.

Flagg destroys the Heat

The era of Antetokounmpo in Miami has begun with an unexpected four-game losing streak, three of them at home. Monday's loss was handed to them by Cooper Flagg and his Dallas Mavericks, who defeated the Heat 113-109 on the road.

Flagg, one of the league's most promising young stars at 19, put up a monumental performance despite missing the previous game due to a shoulder injury.

The power forward finished with 29 points, 6 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals, and 3 blocks. Alongside him, Kyrie Irving contributed 18 points.

Antetokounmpo played 39 minutes in an effort to snap the losing streak. The Greek player recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough to prevent Miami from becoming the first team to start the season 0-4.

Thunder mourn the loss of Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-114 the day after one of their star players, Jalen Williams, suffered a serious injury.

Anxiety quickly spread among the Thunder players on Sunday night when Williams injured his left leg in a hard fall during the win over the Clippers.

On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that the All-Star small forward suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated left ankle.

Williams faces a long recovery, which could last for the remainder of the season, jeopardizing Oklahoma City's hopes of returning to the top following their 2025 championship.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's leader, scored 26 points in the win over the Suns, keeping the team undefeated and atop the Western Conference (4-0).

Warriors get their first win

To close out the program, the Golden State Warriors secured their first win of the season against the Denver Nuggets, 134-114.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, but the Warriors' standout once again was Dominican rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

The small forward finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists and has become the sensation of the Warriors' season opener, averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.