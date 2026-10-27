Dak Prescott leads the Cowboys to a 38-21 victory over the Eagles, who are in a free fall

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 on Monday, fueled by the performance of quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, in a game in which the Texas team pulled away from its divisional rival in the second half.

Dallas, coming off back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, improved its record to 3-1. With their first win in Philadelphia since the 2021 season, the Cowboys remain in the hunt for the NFC East title, led by the New York Giants , who hold a 4-2-1 record.

The Eagles, meanwhile, suffered their fifth straight loss and now sit at 2-5, amid a season plagued by injuries.

Prescott and Lamb lead Dallas

Prescott completed 15 of his 27 passes, with no interceptions or sacks. Two of his touchdown passes were caught by CeeDee Lamb, who made two spectacular receptions in the end zone. George Pickens scored Dallas's third touchdown on a pass.

The running game was also crucial for the Cowboys, who racked up 204 yards on the ground. Javonte Williams led the charge with a career-high 155 rushing yards and a touchdown that came with just over two minutes remaining.

The game began with the lead changing hands several times. After a 55-yard field goal by Dallas, Saquon Barkley put Philadelphia ahead with an eight-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys responded with a touchdown pass from Prescott to Lamb. In the second quarter, Dameon Pierce put the Eagles back in front with a five-yard run, but Dallas went into halftime with the lead thanks to a 21-yard pass from Prescott to Pickens, who managed to keep both feet inbounds after the catch.

The Eagles couldn’t get back on track

After halftime, Philadelphia's backup quarterback, Tanner McKee, connected with rookie Makai Lemon for the latter's first touchdown in the NFL. The score allowed the Eagles to briefly regain the lead.

However, Prescott found Lamb again for their second touchdown together, and Dallas subsequently converted the two-point conversion. The Cowboys extended their lead to seal the game with a final score of 38-21.

Philadelphia's situation was further complicated by injuries to its roster. The team is dealing with the loss of its starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who is out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots.

In addition, Barkley, who was returning after missing two games with a hamstring injury, left the game with a back injury.