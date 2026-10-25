Trump announces Audi is investing $4.2 bn in its first US auto plant in Georgia

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that German automaker Audi planned to invest $4.2 billion to build its first factory in the United States, 10 days before midterm elections. Audi confirmed the investment in a release, saying the plant would create about 4,500 jobs.

"I'm thrilled to announce a massive auto manufacturing investment in the great state of Georgia by a fantastic company," Trump said at a campaign rally ahead of the November 3 vote that will determine control of the US Congress.

"Audi has just committed to invest $4.2 billion dollars in nearby Macon, Georgia, to begin the construction next month on a massive plant that will produce 200,000 cars a year," Trump continued.

Audi, which is a unit of Volkswagen, said in its release that construction was scheduled to begin next year and production in the early 2030s.

"North America, a third major pillar of Audi's global production network"

"The planned investment intends to mark a long-term commitment to the United States and to establish North America as a third major pillar of Audi's global production network alongside Europe and China," it said.

VW, long a titan of German industry, has struggled with US tariffs, Chinese competition and patchy demand in Europe.

In September, the 10-brand Volkswagen Group struck a deal with unions to axe up to 100,000 jobs by 2030, increasing by 50,000 the number of expected cuts across the group. The cuts will be the largest restructuring ever carried out in the global automotive industry.

"A roaring comeback"

Trump has claimed a "roaring comeback" in American auto manufacturing in response to his aggressive trade policy. Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has wielded executive authority to slap tariffs on various products -including autos- and countries.

In response, carmakers including General Motors, Toyota, and Ford have announced plans to expand US plants or shift production from overseas.

Grievances over Trump's trade policies are among fault lines that Democrats hope will work in their favor in the midterm elections. Trump is putting all his efforts into campaigning ahead of the elections as he faces dismal polls and unexpectedly tight races in Republican strongholds.