DHS expands crackdown on fraud involving illegal immigrants and food stamps

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a nationwide operation against undocumented immigrants accused of fraudulently obtaining federally funded food assistance, an initiative that has already resulted in several arrests, including those of citizens from Haiti and Cuba.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the crackdown to Fox News, in an exclusive report. According to DHS, the arrests constitute the first phase of a broader operation aimed at identifying foreign nationals who allegedly gained illegal access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), popularly known as food stamps or food coupons.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin defended the initiative and assured that the government will continue to pursue those who defraud taxpayer-funded assistance programs.

Mullin stated, according to statements reported by Fox News, that immigrants who are in the country illegally should not have access to benefits to which they are not entitled. He also warned that fraud offenses, even if they do not involve violence, can cause serious economic harm to Americans.

The official noted that those already detained and deported represent only a small part of the problem that authorities are seeking to combat.

A Cuban woman and several Haitians among those detained DHS identified five foreign nationals detained as part of the operation, including four Haitian citizens and one Cuban woman, all accused by federal authorities of improperly obtaining food stamps.

​

​Among them is Elizabeth Povea Rodríguez, a Cuban citizen who, according to DHS, was residing illegally in the United States. Authorities indicated that the woman had a prior conviction for disorderly conduct and a history of arrests related to alleged assaults and domestic violence.

​

​Also detained was Rubstony Junior Theodore, a Haitian citizen whom DHS says has a history of arrests for theft, obstruction of law enforcement officers and trespassing.

​

​The other three Haitian citizens identified by authorities are Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean and Jhensly Charles, who were also arrested by ICE agents.

​

​The information released does not specify the amount of benefits allegedly obtained by each detainee, the dates on which they allegedly committed the fraud or the specific criminal charges they may eventually face.

What is SNAP, and who is eligible for it?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative administered by the Department of Agriculture (USDA), designed to help low-income households purchase food.

Recipients receive benefits via EBT cards, which are used to purchase eligible food items at participating retailers.

Under federal regulations, undocumented immigrants are not directly eligible for SNAP benefits. Eligibility is limited to U.S. citizens and certain categories of foreign nationals who meet the legal requirements.

However, some households may include both eligible members and others who do not qualify for assistance, so a person's immigration status does not automatically determine whether all benefits allocated to their household are fraudulent.

The program also establishes mechanisms for verifying identity, income, household composition and immigration status to determine who is eligible for assistance.

The eligibility rules are outlined in the official documentation of the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service.

Crackdown on fraud in federal programs

ICE's new operation is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to investigate the misuse of public funds and strengthen controls over social assistance programs.

In April 2026, the Department of Justice established the National Fraud Enforcement Division, tasked with investigating and prosecuting crimes related to the misappropriation of federal funds.

The unit participates in investigations into various types of fraud, including those related to healthcare programs, social benefits, and other taxpayer-funded programs.

The Department of Justice reported in August 2026 on investigations into the illegal trafficking of SNAP benefits in California, including a case involving the alleged exchange of food stamps for cash.

The Department of Agriculture announced instructions in April 2025 to strengthen mechanisms for verifying the identity and immigration status of SNAP applicants, with the stated purpose of preventing access by individuals who did not meet the legal requirements.

ICE's new operation expands this strategy to include direct action by immigration authorities against foreign nationals suspected of fraud.

DHS has indicated that it will continue to make arrests and investigate possible irregularities in access to benefits, although it has not yet released a complete national tally, the financial value of the alleged fraud or the states where the next operations will take place.