Saudi-led consortium to acquire video game giant EA for $55 billion

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) The U.S company Electronic Arts (EA), producer of the popular soccer video game EA Sports FC and the simulation The Sims, announced Monday that it will be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for $55 billion.

The consortium also includes U.S. investment funds, such as Affinity Partners, the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner, former White House adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

In a statement, EA President and CEO Andrew Wilson praised the company’s employees and said the acquisition will help “open up new opportunities globally.”

Sports FC and other EA treasures

EA, known for EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA) as well as popular franchises Madden NFL and Battlefield, reported $7.5 billion in revenue for its most recent fiscal year.

The acquisition, which still requires approval from EA shareholders and regulatory authorities, is expected to close in early 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which already owns a 9.9% stake in EA, will roll over its existing investment as part of the deal.

The deal will be financed with roughly $36 billion in equity from consortium members and $20 billion in debt provided by JPMorgan Chase.

Once the deal is completed, EA will stop trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange but will keep its headquarters in Redwood City, California, and remain under the leadership of Andrew Wilson.

The deal represents PIF’s latest major investment in the gaming sector as Saudi Arabia works to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues.