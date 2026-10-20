Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at age 42 after suffering a spinal cord injury
The granddaughter of the U.S. senator and Ethel Kennedy passed away on September 21 at her home in Massachusetts. The cause of death has not been disclosed. After suffering a spinal cord injury in 2020 that left her with long-term paralysis, she became an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, died at age 42 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts.
According to the New York Post reported on Tuesday, she passed away on September 21, and her family held a private funeral. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
In 2020, Kennedy suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left her with long-term paralysis and other medical complications. Despite the aftereffects, she remained committed to early childhood education, raising her children and advocating for people with disabilities.
"The years that followed brought struggles but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," notes her obituary, which also highlights her efforts to be the best mother possible to her children and the love she felt for her two dogs.
A life dedicated to education and disability
Academically, she earned a master's degree in education from Harvard University and later joined the Teach for America program, through which she worked for two years as a teacher in the New York City public school system.
Her career was also marked by sports. In 2019, she completed the Boston Marathon and beat her father's time in the same race by 20 minutes.
The spinal cord injury she suffered the following year changed the course of her life. Kennedy went on to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities and even appeared before the Massachusetts House of Representatives to testify at a hearing on discrimination in health care for people with disabilities.
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