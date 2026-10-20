Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at age 42 after suffering a spinal cord injury

Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, died at age 42 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts.

According to the New York Post reported on Tuesday, she passed away on September 21, and her family held a private funeral. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In 2020, Kennedy suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left her with long-term paralysis and other medical complications. Despite the aftereffects, she remained committed to early childhood education, raising her children and advocating for people with disabilities.

"The years that followed brought struggles but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," notes her obituary, which also highlights her efforts to be the best mother possible to her children and the love she felt for her two dogs.