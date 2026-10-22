Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras advances to the final after beating Fluminense in a penalty shootout

Palmeiras advanced to the final of the 2026 Copa Libertadores after defeating Fluminense in a penalty shootout (5-3). The 90 minutes ended with a 0-1 victory for the visiting team. Both teams had to settle the tie in a penalty shootout after the series ended with an aggregate score of 2-2.

As a result, Palmeiras will have another shot at winning its fourth title. Last season, the team lost in the final to Flamengo.

This will be the eighth final Palmeiras has played in its history, having won the title three times (1999, 2020, and 2021). They lost in the 1961, 1968, 2000, and 2025 editions.

The only goal of the match was scored by Fluminense player Hércules.

In the final—which will be played on November 28 at Estadio Centenario (Montevideo, Uruguay)—Palmeiras will face either the defending champion, Flamengo, or Club Estudiantes de La Plata.