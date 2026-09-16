NBC4 reporter Eliana Moreno and two other people died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles

Published by Israel Duro 16 de septiembre, 2026

NBC4 reporter Eliana Moreno lost her life along with the pilot of the network's helicopter that crashed in the town of Chastworth, in Los Angeles. The crew was covering a crash between a pickup truck and a bus in the area, which was swarming with media helicopters seeking the best footage for their coverage.

Aerial footage showed a massive fire that appeared to involve shipping containers and cars, as well as the wreckage of a helicopter, whose shattered rotors and tail were visible amid the flames.

Live Confirmation of the Tragedy

The local NBC4 affiliate reported live that it was unable to establish contact with its crew. Later, during an emotional live broadcast, veteran news anchor Colleen Williams confirmed that the helicopter that crashed belonged to the local news station.

"We knew it was a news helicopter. We knew we had lost contact with our people there, and we just received confirmation," Williams said.

Large-Scale Firefighter Deployment

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Four patients have been assessed. It has been determined that three patients died at the scene. One patient was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition," a statement said.

Los Angeles, a highly competitive media market

Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States, is a competitive and saturated media market, where television stations compete aggressively for stories.

Many of them routinely rely on aerial coverage, sending helicopters into the city's already congested skies to cover everything from fires to spectacular car chases.