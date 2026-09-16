No surprises as Delaware brings the primary calendar to a close

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de septiembre, 2026

Delaware wrapped up its primary election schedule ahead of the midterm elections. It was the last to select its candidates for November's races for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Unsurprisingly, Chris Coons won the Democratic Senate nomination. The senator received 78% of the vote, well ahead of Jeff Appelhans (10%) and Mary Louve (7.5%). With this victory, the Democrat is on track to win a third full term in the Senate. The last time a Republican won a Senate election in Delaware was in 1994, when Bill Roth was elected.

"Thank you to every volunteer and grassroots donor who supported this campaign, and to every Democrat who raised their hand to run for office in Delaware. This moment requires all of us, and I’m proud to be in this fight with you," the senator celebrated on social media following the victory.

Coons, 63, won a special Senate election in Delaware in 2010 to complete Joe Biden's term, who had resigned his seat in January 2009 to become vice president under Barack Obama. Ted Kaufman temporarily replaced Biden. Coons was reelected in 2014 and 2020.

In November, the Democrat will face Republican Michael Katz, an anesthesiologist who served in the Delaware State Senate from 2009 to 2013. Katz won the Republican primary with 77% of the vote, defeating veteran John Shulli, who received 22%.

In the primary for Delaware's sole seat in the House of Representatives, incumbent Sarah McBride won unopposed in the Democratic primary. McBride is the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

On the Republican side, Joseph Arminio defeated former Democrat Earl Cooper and former candidate John Whalen. Arminio won with 48% of the vote, compared to 32% for Whalen and 22% for Cooper, who had the backing of the Delaware Republican Party.

President Donald Trump did not endorse any candidates in Delaware.