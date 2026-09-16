Voz News Debate: Midterm Elections—Who Will Win the Hispanic Vote: Democrats or Republicans?

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de septiembre, 2026

On Tuesday, the Hispanic vote became the focus of an intense debate on Voz News between Democratic analyst Marco André Frieri and Republican analyst Art Estopiñán, who clashed over their positions on the economy, immigration, and the ideological direction of both parties ahead of the midterm elections. The debate was moderated by Karina Yapor, anchor and executive director of the news program.

The discussion began with a New York Times/Siena poll which, as explained during the program, shows a 68% to 25% Democratic lead over Republicans among Hispanics in the generic vote. Frieri attributed the shift primarily to the economic situation and argued that Republicans have failed to deliver on their promises to improve the cost of living. "Hispanics, like any other community in the United States, will vote based on their pocketbooks," he stated.

Estopiñán agreed that the economy is a central concern, but argued that Republicans are failing to communicate their achievements to Hispanic voters. "The Republican Party isn't calling on Latinos to vote Republican, and in my opinion, that's a big mistake," he noted.

The Republican analyst highlighted the policies of President Donald Trump on border security, crime, and tax cuts, particularly the benefits for overtime workers, waitstaff, and senior citizens. However, he questioned whether these results are reaching the Latino community in Spanish: "I don't think so, and that's a serious mistake."

Frieri, for his part, argued that voters are evaluating their current situation rather than the problems inherited from previous administrations. "Voters aren't thinking about the effects of the pandemic on the previous administration four or five years ago, nor the effects of the war in Ukraine; they're thinking about how they're doing today compared to January 2025," he said. He also criticized the tariffs and asserted that Trump's economic policies are not solving the electorate's problems.

Immigration sparked another clash. Frieri argued that Republicans have "gone too far" and that the administration's immigration policies have damaged its image among Hispanics, while advocating for a combination of a secure border and immigration reform that streamlines the processes. Estopiñán responded by highlighting the results that, according to him, the Trump administration has achieved in border security and control. "The border is already closed," he stated, before noting that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have reported significant numbers of arrests and the location of minors.

The debate also addressed Republican criticism of the rise of socialism within the Democratic Party, with Frieri rejecting the notion that figures such as Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represent the majority of Democrats, asserting that "the vast majority are not" and maintaining that the Democrats' main message will be to lower the cost of living. Estopiñán disagreed and warned about the positions of some Democratic candidates. "The socialism and communism that the Democrats want to sell us is not the solution for this country," he stated, defending capitalism and the free market.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.