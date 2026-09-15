Five Central American countries celebrate their independence on September 15: Here's the story behind the date

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de septiembre, 2026

This September 15, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica celebrate the anniversary of their independence, a date they have shared since 1821 and which coincides with the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

On September 15, 1821, the Act of Independence of Central America was signed in Guatemala City, drafted by José Cecilio del Valle and approved by representatives from various political, ecclesiastical and academic sectors.

Unlike other independence movements in the Americas, the Central American process unfolded peacefully, through negotiations and political consensus, rather than armed conflict.

However, independence did not resolve the differences regarding the political future of the former provinces. Some briefly joined the Mexican Empire and, after its fall, moved toward the formation of a Central American confederation.

"In 1822, various open town councils met to vote on annexation. Thus, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica became part of the Mexican Empire. But in 1823, the empire fell, the republican project prevailed, and a confederation of provincial states was formed in Central America, independent of both Spain and Mexico," explains the National Historical Museum of Argentina.

Central American celebrations also extend to the United States

Independence celebrations for Central American countries also take place in the United States, where immigrant communities keep their traditions and cultural expressions alive.

In cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago, these celebrations feature parades, live music, and various activities to pay tribute to their countries of origin.

The festivities allow Central American communities to share their customs and pass them on to new generations, while maintaining their cultural ties to their countries of origin.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15

From Tuesday, September 15 through October 15, the United States celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, a commemoration dedicated to recognizing the achievements, contributions, and impacts of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Spanish-speaking countries of the Caribbean.

The celebration also serves to highlight Spain's historical and cultural influence in the Americas, as well as the diversity of the Hispanic communities that are part of American society.

The start date coincides with the independence anniversaries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico commemorates its independence on September 16, while Chile does so on September 18.