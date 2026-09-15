Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off: Celebrating a fundamental contribution to the United States of America

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de septiembre, 2026

For more than five decades, the United States has dedicated a period in the fall to recognizing the influence of the Hispanic population in the country. Hispanic Heritage Month aims to highlight both prominent figures from the past and the communities that keep their traditions alive and contribute to American society.

The celebration dates back to 1968, when Congress established National Hispanic Heritage Week. The initiative was spearheaded by Representative George W. Brown and was supported by Congressmen Edward R. Roybal and Henry B. Gonzales, as well as other lawmakers.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the resolution and issued the first proclamation for the commemorative week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan proposed extending the celebration to 30 days, from September 15 to October 15. Since then, as reported by National Geographic, that is the period during which Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated.

Why does it begin on September 15?

The date coincides with the anniversary of the independence of five Central American countries: Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. September 16 marks Mexico's independence, and September 18 marks Chile's.

During this period, other dates significant to Hispanic communities are also observed, such as October 12, associated with the arrival of the Spanish on the American continent.

How is it celebrated?

Across the country, events, festivals, and fairs dedicated to Hispanic history and culture are organized. Activities may include art exhibitions, music, cuisine, and gatherings to learn about the traditions of different communities.

One of the highlights is the Hispanic Heritage Day Parade in New York, in which delegations from Spanish-speaking countries participate to showcase their music, folklore, and traditions.