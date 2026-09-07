The Corie Walsh case: An Illinois mother is accused of killing her 2-year-old son after discussing Lindsay Clancy

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de septiembre, 2026

Corie Walsh, a 40-year-old mother of four, was charged with murder after her son Barrett Walsh, age two, was found seriously injured in the basement of her home in Frankfort, Illinois on September 1. According to prosecutors, the woman also allegedly attempted suicide.

As reported by ABC News, citing a motion filed by prosecutors to request that Walsh remain in custody pending trial—which was obtained by its Chicago station—witnesses told authorities that the woman had recently shown "great interest" in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman whose trial for the deaths of her three children ended last week without a verdict.

The court document notes that Walsh was actively discussing the Clancy case in a group chat with her friends until 12:30 p.m. on September 1, approximately three and a half hours before authorities discovered the scene at her home.

That afternoon, officers responded to Walsh's home after receiving an emergency call. Upon arrival, they found a neighbor performing CPR on the two-year-old boy, who was in the basement, according to court documents.

The indictment alleges that Walsh was subsequently found on the upper floor of the home. According to the document, the woman reportedly told officers that she had harmed her son because he was the "devil" and the "Antichrist."

The witness who found the child also told investigators that she had seen Walsh harming herself. According to her account, she took a knife from her and threw it into the sink. The woman reportedly stated at that point that she was trying to commit suicide.

Another baby was in the home when the events occurred and was not injured, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are requesting that she remain in custody

The District Attorney's Office requested that Walsh remain in custody while the legal proceedings continue. Among its arguments, it maintains that the woman also made statements regarding possible harm to her other three children and that she intended to harm her husband when he returned home.

Her husband was out of state when the incident occurred, according to the document filed with the court.

Walsh was transported to Silver Cross Hospital for medical treatment. Her next hearing is scheduled for September 8 at 9:00 a.m., according to information from the detention center.

The defense attributes the incident to a psychotic episode

Walsh's attorney, Andrea Lyon, said in a statement sent to ABC News that her client was experiencing a "psychotic episode" when the events occurred.

"This is a tragedy for the Walsh family, all of whom are mourning the loss of this child," Lyon said.