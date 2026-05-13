US offers $100 million in direct aid to Cubans: Decision remains in the hands of the regime

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de mayo, 2026

In a move that raises diplomatic pressure on the Palace of the Revolution, the U.S. government has made public an offer of $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people.

The proposal, made official by the State Department, seeks to alleviate the severe supply crisis the island is going through, although its execution depends exclusively on the Castro regime allowing the entry of the support without confiscating it.

This initiative is not isolated. According to official information, Washington has previously made numerous private offers to the regime to provide generous aid, including food and medicine, as well as technical support for a free, high-speed satellite internet service.

So far, Havana's response has been rejection or silence, while the population faces chronic blackouts and shortages.

Aid without government intermediaries

The key to this new offer lies in the distribution mechanism. Aware that the communist system usually channels resources for the benefit of its political elites, the United States has established that the $100 million be managed through independent and trustworthy organizations.

Specifically, the State Department is proposing that the aid be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and other humanitarian institutions with a presence on the island that do not respond to Communist Party guidelines.

The objective is to ensure that the resources reach needy families directly and do not end up in state warehouses or in the black market controlled by the military.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been emphatic in pointing out that the current economic model in Cuba has only served to condemn citizens to destitution. For the current administration, the failure of the Cuban system is the product of a corrupt and incompetent structure that prevents the development and basic well-being of its inhabitants.

"The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical living-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance," the State Department statement said.

The department warned that, should the refusal persist, Cuban authorities will be held accountable before their own people for actively blocking the entry of international relief at a time of extreme vulnerability.