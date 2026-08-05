With Susan Collins's opposition and absences during the plenary session, Todd Blanche's confirmation to the Department of Justice enters a critical phase

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche leaves after a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination for attorney general on July 15, 2026.Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de agosto, 2026

Todd Blanche's nomination to head the Department of Justice cleared a decisive hurdle on Tuesday with the approval of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The progress came after the nominee reached a written agreement with Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis to formally dismantle the fund intended to combat political manipulation within the agency.

Following the committee's favorable recommendation, Blanche's nomination received a significant boost with the explicit commitment of Republican Senators John Curtis and Jon Husted. Both lawmakers, who had previously withheld their votes, expressed satisfaction with the nominee's assurances on budgetary matters and regional priorities.

The written agreement and the sum of decisive endorsements

John Husted highlighted the impact of Blanche's formal commitment to unblock the legislative process before the August recess.

"I believe the recent agreement he signed in writing with Senator Cornyn and Senator Tillis has alleviated many concerns," Husted told the press. "Therefore, I believe it clears the way for his confirmation before the weekend."

For his part, Senator John Curtis reaffirmed his vote in favor after evaluating the commitments made regarding his state and institutional governance.

"I have been pleased with his receptiveness and understanding of the issues raised by my colleagues and me, including the fund to combat judicial activism and a number of Utah-specific priorities," Curtis said in a statement. "I look forward to working with him once he is confirmed."

Susan Collins' stance and objections from the moderate wing

Despite progress within the Republican caucus, the margin for approval on the floor remains tight. With Senator Mitch McConnell's confirmed absence, the majority bloc cannot afford to lose more than two votes.

Senator Susan Collins publicly announced that she will vote against Blanche's confirmation, citing concerns about the agency's impartiality.

"Although I believe Mr. Blanche is a capable lawyer, the Department of Justice has become increasingly politicized," Collins noted. The senator based her decision on previous actions taken by the nominee, noting that "Mr. Blanche has taken several steps that have further eroded the Department's independence."

Outcome uncertain as final votes remain undecided

Among the issues cited by the senator are the creation of the $1.8 billion fund, commitments made to pro-life organizations regarding abortion-inducing drugs, and previous disputes with former officials of the agency. Collins also noted that more than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees expressed opposition to the nomination.

Attention on Capitol Hill is now focused on Senators Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy, who have not yet revealed how they intend to vote. The stance taken by both lawmakers will be decisive in determining the future of leadership at the Department of Justice before the end of the legislative session.