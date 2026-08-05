The Trump administration escalates its standoff with Lula da Silva and revokes the visa of the Brazilian ambassador to the US

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump's administration revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington after the Brazilian socialist government delayed formal approval of the Republican president's nominee to head the U.S. embassy and denied visas to two U.S. diplomats. According to Reuters, a senior State Department official told the news agency, on condition of anonymity, that Brazilian Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti's visa could be reinstated if the diplomatic impasse is resolved.

"The measure consisted of revoking or canceling the visa of a high-ranking diplomat here. That is not the same as expelling her from the country. It means she remains here, but without a visa, and that it would be restored if the balance is reestablished by granting agrément to our candidate for the position of ambassador," the official said, referring to the diplomatic approval traditionally granted before an ambassador takes office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Brazilian government criticized the White House's decision, calling the claims the United States used to justify the measure "false." Authorities in Brasília maintained that the review of the nomination of Florida State Representative Daniel Perez is being conducted in accordance with international diplomatic norms. Similarly, the government of left-wing President Lula da Silva argued that Washington should have obtained Brazil's prior consent before publicly announcing the appointment.

The diplomatic conflict comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Brasília, with the Brazilian government harshly criticizing the Department of State in recent months. Similarly, the clash comes as the most recent polls ahead of the October presidential election show the socialist president with a slight lead over Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a close ally of Trump.