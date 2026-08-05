John Thune refuses to call for Max Miller's resignation despite serious allegations of domestic violence

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de agosto, 2026

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, stated on Tuesday that the allegations against Republican Representative Max Miller must ultimately be addressed by both the House of Representatives and Ohio voters as well as those directly involved, describing the entire controversy as "a family matter." The announcement came shortly after the House Ethics Committee announced the opening of an investigation into Miller to examine allegations related to alleged domestic violence, abuse, and possible illegal drug use.

Speaking to the press, Thune declined to endorse Republican Senator Bernie Moreno's calls for Miller to resign from Congress, stating, "It’s a very sad and unfortunate case. It is a family matter, and I just, I don’t have any observations beyond that." When pressed on the issue, the Republican leader reiterated that he does not consider it a matter for the Senate. "that’s something that the House of Representatives, it’s a House matter, and obviously, as I said before, it’s a family issue, too, in this case. But, I think, you know, those decisions on the future there are going to be made ultimately by the people of Ohio, and I think that’s true," Thune said.

Thune's statement comes a day after President Donald Trump reached out to Miller to express his concerns about his candidacy amid reports accusing him of assaulting his ex-wife—who is Moreno's daughter—and the couple's daughter. During the call, Trump told Miller that "things aren't looking good" and repeatedly told him that his reelection would be difficult.

Trump's call came after Moreno called on Miller, who is his former son-in-law, to resign from Congress following allegations that he had abused his daughter, Emily Moreno, and his granddaughter, stating in a tweet that the congressman should seek professional treatment before he can safely interact with others and that he no longer meets the standards of conduct expected of an elected official.

Miller, who is seeking reelection in Ohio, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and has rejected growing calls for him to resign or drop out of the race, insisting that he will remain both in Congress and on the ballot.