A High-Stakes Classic: Argentina and England Will Face Off in the World Cup Semifinals

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 11 de julio, 2026

The 2026 World Cup has set the stage for a highly charged and undeniably historic semifinal. Argentina and England will face off next Wednesday in Atlanta after overcoming two grueling and intense battles that went into extra time.

The South American team managed to remain the only representative from the Americas with a chance to defend its title, breaking the stranglehold of the UEFA powers that threatened to monopolize the final stages on American soil.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni, true to its tradition of showing resilience in the face of adversity, secured its spot in Kansas City with a 3-1 victory over a tenacious Swiss squad.

The match went into extra time after a 1-1 tie in regulation, a result the Swiss held firm despite playing a man down from the 72nd minute following the ejection of one of their players.

The Roar of the Lions in Miami and the VAR Controversy

Earlier in the day, at the stadium in Miami, the English national team secured its spot in the final four by defeating 2-1 the tournament’s surprise team, Norway.

The star of the day was Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder, Jude Bellingham, who led the British comeback with a left-footed shot across the goal in first-half stoppage time and then capitalized on a rebound in the 93rd minute to dash the hopes of the Scandinavians led by Erling Haaland.

The match was not without controversy. The Norwegian delegation vehemently protested the English equalizer, arguing that the ball struck the aerial camera cable following a goal kick by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, altering the ball’s trajectory.

Despite the complaints regarding the television footage, FIFA acted swiftly, issuing a statement assuring that there was “no conclusive evidence” to prove such an impact.

Dominance in Extra Time and a Rematch with Unfinished Business

In Kansas City, the Swiss resistance finally gave way to the relentless pressure of the Albiceleste offense. In the 112th minute, Julián Álvarez broke the deadlock with a spectacular mid-range shot that found the back of the Swiss net, sparking euphoria on the Argentine bench.

In the dying moments of stoppage time (120+1’), Lautaro Martínez sealed the victory by scoring the decisive third goal against a European squad decimated by physical exhaustion and the earlier absence of its young prospect, Johan Manzambi.

Wednesday’s match will reignite one of the most intense soccer and cultural rivalries on the planet, with a history that inevitably harks back to the quarterfinals of Mexico 1986.

The English team, seeking to reach its first World Cup final since 1966 under the guidance of German coach Thomas Tuchel, will face off against the defending champions. Coach Scaloni praised the continued impact of his captain, Lionel Messi, ahead of the decisive match: “Maybe people who don’t know him expected that at 39 he wouldn’t be up to the task, but as long as he wants to, he’ll be the best.”

With information from AFP.