The United States launches a third wave of attacks against Iran following the seizure of a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 11 de julio, 2026

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated to critical levels. At 7:15 p.m. (Eastern Time) this Saturday, forces from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a third round of strategic airstrikes against Iranian positions.

The military action was directly ordered by the commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces carried out a flagrant attack against the M/V GFS Galaxy. This Cyprus-flagged container ship was peacefully transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s aggression against the civilian vessel resulted in an alarming toll: one civilian crew member is missing, and the ship was rendered completely unable to continue its route due to a fire on board and severe structural damage to the engine room.

In light of the regime’s repeated criminal behavior, the official CENTCOM statement was unequivocal in noting that Iran was given another opportunity to demonstrate its adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding following previous attacks on commercial vessels, “but has failed once again.”

Deterrence deployment and uninterrupted aerial patrols

The Trump administration’s response seeks to impose an unsustainable financial and military cost on Tehran, systematically degrading its ability to disrupt global trade routes.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson confirmed on Saturday that U.S. forces were on high alert to resume raids following a brief strategic pause used to assess the enemy’s movements.

The Pentagon maintains a dominant military posture in the theater of operations, which includes deploying two Navy aircraft carrier strike groups, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been on an uninterrupted mission for more than 200 days without stopping at a port.

As a demonstration of the military muscle deployed in the region, CENTCOM released images of aerial refueling missions in which a KC-135 Stratotanker refueled Air Force F-16 fighters during strategic border patrols.

This mobilization reaffirms Washington’s determination not to cede control of international waters to militias sponsored by Islamic fundamentalism.