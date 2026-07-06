Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in NYC: 18 cases on the Upper East Side
The city’s Department of Health reported that the problem is not related to the plumbing. So far, there have been no fatalities.
Authorities in New York City confirmed at least 18 cases of Legionnaires’ disease detected in the Upper East Side area, specifically in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.
However, they have denied that this could be a large-scale problem and have ruled out the possibility that it is a problem with the city’s plumbing system.
"The NYC Health Department is currently investigating a community cluster of 18 cases of Legionnaires' disease in in the Upper East Side neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville. … To date, there are no deaths associated with this cluster," authorities stated in a press release.
In addition, the agency assured residents that they can continue to use tap water without any problems.
"Residents … can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook, and use your air conditioner at home," it added.
Last year, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Central Harlem neighborhood resulted in five deaths.
Legionnaires’ disease
Its main symptoms include cough, fever, headache, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea and confusion.
Generally, people contract it by inhaling water vapor containing the bacteria. It is not transmitted from person to person and is treated primarily with antibiotics.
It is true that death is among its complications. However, this is rare (one in every 10 cases).