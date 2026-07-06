Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in NYC: 18 cases on the Upper East Side

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2026

Authorities in New York City confirmed at least 18 cases of Legionnaires’ disease detected in the Upper East Side area, specifically in the neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.

However, they have denied that this could be a large-scale problem and have ruled out the possibility that it is a problem with the city’s plumbing system.

"The NYC Health Department is currently investigating a community cluster of 18 cases of Legionnaires' disease in in the Upper East Side neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville. … To date, there are no deaths associated with this cluster," authorities stated in a press release.

In addition, the agency assured residents that they can continue to use tap water without any problems.

"Residents … can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook, and use your air conditioner at home," it added.

Last year, an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Central Harlem neighborhood resulted in five deaths.