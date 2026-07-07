Lauren Bennett, singer of the hit 'Party Rock Anthem,' dies

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

British singer Lauren Bennett, a former member of the group G.R.L. and featured artist on LMFAO’s hit song “Party Rock Anthem,” has died at the age of 37.

The cause of her death is unknown.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates, Natasha Slayton, Paula van Oppen, and Emmalyn Estrada, announced Bennett’s passing.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us," they said in a statement posted on social media.

"We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts," they added.

Throughout her musical career, Bennett also collaborated with artists such as CeeLo Green, Lil Jon, and Nervo.