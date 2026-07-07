Influencer DreamDoll Brii dies in Florida after being shot

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

Influencer Brianna Johnson, known as DreamDoll Brii, died in Miramar (Florida) during a shooting.

Johnson was inside a lime-green Lamborghini Urus with two other people when they came under fire.

Her companions were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while emergency responders were unable to save the influencer’s life.

According to the investigation, Johnson was inside the vehicle with her companions, which was parked at a gas station, when another vehicle suddenly pulled up next to theirs and an occupant began shooting at them.

The shooting occurred on Sunday around 5:30 a.m.

DreamDoll Brii was very active on social media, amassing more than 400,000 followers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.