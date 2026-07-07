Dangerous heat, severe storms and flood risk persist in the Southeast

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de julio, 2026

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecasts that adverse weather conditions will continue in various regions of the United States from Tuesday through Thursday. The forecast includes a risk of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain with the possibility of localized flash flooding and dangerously high temperatures.

A slight risk of severe storms, level 2 of 5, is in effect Tuesday for parts of the northern Plains, the northern High Plains and the Upper Midwest. By Wednesday, the risk shifts to parts of the central Plains, the central High Plains, the Upper Great Lakes region and the upper Mississippi River Valley.

Additionally, the WPC is maintaining a slight risk of excessive rainfall, level 2 of 4, Tuesday in parts of the Upper Midwest, the Northern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic region, while on Wednesday the risk is concentrated in parts of the Upper Great Lakes and the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

The heaviest rainfall could primarily cause localized flash flooding, with a particular impact on urban areas, roads, small waterways and low-lying areas. In some areas, there is also a risk of landslides affecting roads.

As for severe storms, the main hazards expected include frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and the possibility of some tornadoes.

The forecast also highlights the persistence of a dangerous heat wave in the Southeast, where above-normal temperatures and high humidity will continue to increase the risk of heat-related illnesses through midweek, although the extent of the affected area will gradually decrease. At the same time, the heat will intensify in the Southwest, where extreme heat advisories and high temperature advisories remain in effect for parts of Arizona and Southern California.

A nearly stationary front extending from the Mid-Atlantic region to the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, and westward through the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southern Plains, will favor the development of showers and thunderstorms, especially with heavy rain over parts of the Mid-Atlantic. This activity will extend through Thursday into parts of the Mid-Atlantic, the Central Appalachians and the southern Ohio and Tennessee valleys.