Rain, flood risks, and dangerous heat will mark the start of the week

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de julio, 2026

The risk of heavy rain and flash flooding will continue early this week in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, while dangerous heat will persist in the Southeast, according to the forecast from the Weather Prediction Center.

The agency forecasts that a slow-moving front and several areas of low pressure will bring multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. At the same time, temperatures will drop to normal or below-normal levels across much of the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Ohio Valley.

The greatest threat of precipitation will be concentrated from the upper Ohio Valley to southern New England. Although conditions will be less favorable than the previous day for the development of widespread destructive winds, some storms could still produce locally damaging gusts.

Meanwhile, the heat will continue to affect the southeastern part of the country. Highs are expected to be well above 90 °F (32 °C) from the Carolinas to northern Florida, accompanied by high humidity and overnight lows between 70 to about 80 °F (21 and 27 °C). These conditions will may cause a high risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for people without access to adequate cooling or sufficient hydration.

Storms will continue to develop across the Southern and Southeastern Plains, some of which will be strong or severe, with the potential for large hail and damaging winds, especially from the Texas Panhandle toward north-central Texas. Drier weather is forecast for Monday in the southern High Plains, although thunderstorms with damaging winds could form further east, particularly in the lower Mississippi Valley.