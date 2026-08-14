Published by Israel Duro 14 de agosto, 2026

Democrats' long-standing aspiration for mass amnesty that would allow for the naturalization of millions of voters grateful for the Democratic Party's immigration policies—especially those of the Biden era—reared its head once again. Attendees at an event featuring prominent Democrats such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Rob Menéndez, cheered a Hispanic woman who has been living in the country without legal status for 37 years and called for naturalization for all those who entered without papers after a certain period of time.

Flanked by a translator, and speaking in Spanish, Margarita Cielo Balbuena called on Democrats and attendees to be "champions" for changing current immigration laws, especially since Trump's return to the White House.

"We need a path to citizenship for those of us that have been present for at least seven years in this country. We need a stop to these raids that immigration is using to terrorize Dover [New Jersey]. I ask that you be champions of a change in the immigration laws," she said.

She added, "It is not just that someone like me, who has been in this country since 1989, who pays taxes, who is a homeowner, who is a business owner who gives work to others, someone who has children and grandchildren who are born in this country—that I have to suffer the psychological and physical abuse and that I also have to suffer the humiliation that is the violent arrest and detention in a detention center."

Jeffries: "The behavior that ICE is engaging in is inconsistent with our values"

According to Fox News, Balbuena was detained for two months at ICE's Elizabeth Detention Center, where she reported receiving "inhumane treatment."

When given the floor, Jeffries echoed her criticism of ICE, demanding the closure of Delaney Hall: "The behavior that ICE is engaging in is inconsistent with our values and what America should represent. Delaney Hall needs to be shut down. That will remain a high priority for us until it takes place."

"Notice the arrogance. Notice the entitlement"

The speech soon went viral on social media, sparking backlash and discontent among numerous public figures and users. In particular, critics pointed out that Balbuena was unable to speak English and required translation despite having lived in the U.S. for nearly four decades.

For example, former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino was highly critical of both the Democrats and Balbuena's message.

"You have lived in the United States since 1989. That is 37 years. You still need a translator. At a Democratic event you stood up and demanded a path to citizenship for anyone who has been here just 7 years. Notice the arrogance. Notice the entitlement. After nearly four decades she still cannot function in English. Yet she feels perfectly justified demanding the full rights of citizenship for herself and millions of others who have not assimilated either," he said.

Bovino continues his post on X by warning of the risk of the U.S. becoming "balkanized" and "unrecognizable" due to the creation of "ethnic silos." In response, the former commander argued that the only solution is mass deportations.

"This is the system working exactly as designed. We have imported so many people so quickly that assimilation is no longer required. Critical mass creates ethnic silos where English and the host culture become optional. You can live your entire life here without learning our language or our way of life and still demand the right to vote and rewrite the country. That is how America becomes balkanized and unrecognizable. Mass deportations are the only policy that restores the pressure to assimilate. Everything else is just managed decline," he suggested.

"No English. No citizenship," and "deported immediately": Social media set ablaze

Mass deportations are the only policy that restores the pressure to assimilate. Everything else is nothing more than a controlled decline."

Influencer Brigitte Gabriel was also highly critical, bluntly proclaiming, "No English. No citizenship." "Living here for decades without bothering to learn English is not assimilation. It is refusal. And refusal does not earn citizenship," she noted.

Actor Matthew Marsden went even further and called for "people like this" to be "deported immediately," arguing that "being able to speak the language of the country you are in should be a prerequisite for being allowed into said country."