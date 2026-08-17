Ohio uncovers another alleged Medicaid fraud scheme: Six providers charged and more than $558,000 in losses

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de agosto, 2026

The Ohio attorney general's office announced charges against six Medicaid providers accused of defrauding the program of a total of $558,383 in four separate investigations involving alleged billing for nonexistent services, falsification of hours worked and charges for care that was not provided.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson stated that the new charges reflect various patterns of alleged abuse of the healthcare program jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

"Fraud against Medicaid is fraud against Ohio taxpayers," Wilson said when announcing the cases, adding that authorities will continue to investigate suspicious billing patterns and pursue criminal charges.

Owner of a children's program accounts for the bulk of the alleged fraud

The largest case involves Rasheedah Biles, 42, a resident of Pickerington and the owner and director of Reset Tomorrow, a Columbus-based behavioral health program that provides services to minors.

Biles faces charges of Medicaid fraud and theft for an alleged scheme that is said to have caused $404,810 in losses to the program between November 2023 and October 2025.

According to the attorney general's investigation, authorities began examining Reset Tomorrow's operations in 2025 after detecting possible irregularities in its billing.

Investigators allege that Biles ordered employees to inflate claims for services provided to children attending Reset Tomorrow's after-school program and summer camp, as well as to minors placed in foster care.

The disputed claims included, according to the attorney general's office, both overbilling and services that were allegedly never actually provided.

Billing during hospitalizations and while working other jobs

The other five accused individuals are Dorika Carter, Carol Dawes-Willis, Yvette Johnson-Woodall, Sasi Kaza and Binetou Ndao, according to information released regarding the charges.

Dorika Carter, 41, a resident of Columbus, is accused of falsifying timesheets and causing losses of approximately $6,661. According to investigators, she allegedly stated that she provided in-home care services while a client was hospitalized, during periods when Carter was working another full-time job, and during six months when she was supposedly unable to work for medical reasons.

Carol Dawes-Willis, 59, a resident of Hillsboro, allegedly billed for housekeeping and personal care services on days when, according to authorities, she did not visit the client. Medicaid reportedly paid $4,510 for those claims.

Meanwhile, Yvette Johnson-Woodall, 58, of Youngstown, is accused of causing $83,857 in losses between April 2021 and February 2026.

Sasi Kaza, 55, a resident of Clinton, faces charges related to an alleged $53,405 in losses to the program, while Binetou Ndao, 37, a resident of Columbus, allegedly billed for full shifts as a home health aide despite routinely arriving late and leaving before the end of her shift. In the latter case, the loss attributed by authorities amounts to $5,140.

Another recent case involves an alleged fraud of $9.3 million

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​In July, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Roberta Acheampong, 39, and her husband, Godfred Owusu-Sekyere, 46, former residents of Powell who, according to the prosecutor's office, are currently in Kenya or Ghana.

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​The couple is accused of a scheme involving approximately $9.3 million related to One Community Mental Health, a mental health clinic in Franklin County that they both owned and operated.

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​Authorities allege that the couple exploited refugees seeking resettlement services and repeatedly billed Medicaid for entire households without having provided the claimed services.

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​The charges include, among other crimes, Medicaid fraud, telecommunications fraud, theft, forgery, money laundering and identity fraud. The new charges come just weeks after Ohio authorities announced another, much larger case related to Medicaid ​In July, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Roberta Acheampong, 39, and her husband, Godfred Owusu-Sekyere, 46, former residents of Powell who, according to the prosecutor's office, are currently in Kenya or Ghana.​The couple is accused of a scheme involving approximatelyin Franklin County that they both owned and operated.​Authorities allege thatand repeatedly billed Medicaid for entire households without having provided the claimed services.​The charges include, among other crimes, Medicaid fraud, telecommunications fraud, theft, forgery, money laundering and identity fraud.

Increased crackdown on Medicaid fraud

The Ohio cases come amid increased state and federal scrutiny of potential irregularities within Medicaid.

In April 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) asked all 50 states to expedite the re-evaluation of providers deemed high-risk and to submit more comprehensive strategies to verify that those billing the program meet the established requirements.

In addition, the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general's office announced this year an enhanced review of the state units specifically tasked with investigating Medicaid fraud.

In 2025, state and territorial Medicaid fraud control units reported 1,185 convictions and approximately $2 billion in recoveries, according to data compiled by KFF from official statistics.

Ohio has already filed several rounds of charges against providers. In April, for example, nine providers were indicted in cases involving alleged billing for home-based services while patients were hospitalized or traveling.

The six new indictments are part of that enforcement effort and, according to the Ohio attorney general's office, resulted from investigations into anomalous billing patterns within the program.