Two prisoners convicted of murder executed in Oklahoma and Tennessee

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de agosto, 2026

Two prisoners convicted of murder were executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma and Tennessee this Thursday, the same day that another man convicted of the rape and murder of a minor will be subjected to the same punishment in Alabama.

According to AFP, Anthony Hines, a 66-year-old man, was executed at a maximum-security prison in Nashville, Tenn. Hines was convicted of the murder of Catherine Jenkins, who was 54 at the time, in 1985.

Meanwhile, Carlos Cuesta-Rodríguez, 70, was executed by lethal injection at a state penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. In 2003, he murdered his then-partner, Olimpia Fisher.

In addition, the execution of Jeremy Williams, 42, was also scheduled for Thursday in Alabama. He was convicted of raping and killing a 5-year-old girl in 2021.

So far this year, there have been 21 executions in the country: 12 in Florida, four in Texas, three in Oklahoma, one in Arizona and one in Tennessee.