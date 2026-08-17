Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de agosto, 2026

Actress Hayden Panettiere, co-star of the television series Heroes (2006–2010) and Nashville (2012–2018) died this Sunday at the age of 36, according to her family.

Panettiere also appeared in several films in the horror franchise Scream and made brief appearances in other television series such as Ally McBeal and Malcolm in the Middle.

In a statement sent to various media outlets, the actress's father, Alan Lee Panettiere, confirmed the news.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic death of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to everyone who knew her, and to the millions who saw her on screen," he said.

Her brother, Jansen Panettiere—also an actor—died in 2023 at the age of 28.

The cause of death is currently unknown. However, according to a report the media outlet TMZ, authorities launched an investigation after responding to an incident involving Panettiere that occurred a few hours before her death.