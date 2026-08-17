Indiana faces its worst flooding in decades: At least seven dead and hundreds evacuated

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de agosto, 2026

Indiana is beginning to assess the damage caused by one of the worst floods in recent decades, which has left at least seven people dead and hundreds evacuated. Several days of torrential rain have caused severe damage to roads, homes and infrastructure

The emergency hit the central part of the state and the Indianapolis area particularly hard, where Mayor Joe Hogsett described the flooding as the worst the city has faced in more than 30 years.

The rainfall caused several rivers to reach record levels. The White River rose above 24 feet, more than seven meters, in communities such as Anderson and Noblesville, breaking records set in 1913. In some areas, more than 11 inches of rain, about 28 centimeters, fell in just two days.

Seven dead and hundreds evacuated

Among the victims is a four-year-old boy who died after a tree fell on his home, as well as people trapped by the floodwaters or involved in other incidents related to the storms and flooding.

The death toll rose over the weekend to at least seven, according to the Associated Press's most recent tally based on information from Indiana authorities.

In Delaware County alone, more than 350 evacuations were carried out, while emergency crews conducted rescues and welfare checks in other parts of the state. The governor's office also reported evacuations at a mobile home community for seniors in Tipton County.

In Indianapolis, the Fire Department carried out dozens of rescue operations. By Sunday, local authorities had evacuated approximately 100 people and 48 pets as water levels began to slowly recede.

Trump approves federal assistance for Indiana

Given the scale of the emergency, the Republican Gov. Mike Braun requested an emergency declaration from the federal government to bolster the resources available to the state.

President Donald Trump approved the request, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed on Aug.16 that federal assistance is available to support response efforts related to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on Aug. 11 and continue to affect Indiana.

The declaration allows FEMA to coordinate federal resources and assistance to supplement state and local emergency operations and reduce threats to life and property.