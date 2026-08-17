Ethics Committee investigates Democratic representative for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with staffer

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de agosto, 2026

The House Ethics Committee confirmed that it is investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.)over allegations of sexual misconduct. The investigation, which does not imply guilt, includes an allegation of "inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

In a statement, the Committee reported that it is "reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer in violation of clause 18(b) of the Code."

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules," the statement added.

The case that brought Gomez into the spotlight dates back to August 2023. According to a report by The New York Post, Gomez was allegedly seen kissing a congressional staffer during a gathering at the home of former Rep. Eric Swalwell in Washington, D.C. Gomez later acknowledged having made "personal mistakes" outside his marriage, but maintained that his actions were consensual and that he did not violate House rules.

Gomez had a close political relationship with the former congressman and was even one of the co-chairs of his campaign for governor of California. In April of this year, Swalwell resigned from Congress and withdrew his candidacy for governor after allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, which he denied.

As for Gomez's career, since 2017 he has represented California's 34th congressional district in the House, which includes part of the Los Angeles area. Previously, he served as a member of the California State Assembly and as a staff member for Hilda Solis, a former U.S. representative and secretary of labor for part of Barack Obama's presidency.

The Ethics Committee's announcement also comes amid an effort in the House to tighten rules regarding relationships between members of Congress and staff members. Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.) introduced a resolution seeking to expand current restrictions on sexual relationships between lawmakers and House employees.

"We must recognize that as elected officials, we can have unbalanced influence over House employees, regardless of who they work for. The personal conduct of some of my colleagues has undermined public trust in this institution, and the legislative process, and we must do better," Crank said in this regard.