ANALYSIS
Group of moderate Democrats is rebelling against the rise of socialism within their ranks: 'They should not be the face of our party'
The 13 signatories of the “Pledge to America” document commit to upholding a set of centrist principles that include: “capitalism, fiscal discipline, strong borders and pride in the United States.”
A group of 13 Democratic lawmakers and candidates from the House of Representatives announced Thursday their support for a new centrist initiative aimed at curbing what they consider an excessive shift by the party toward democratic socialism.
The movement comes at a time of strong momentum for the party’s left wing: in recent days, several candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have secured significant victories in Democratic primaries, both in New York and Washington, D.C.
"They should not be the face of our party," said Jessica Killin, a candidate in a competitive district in Colorado. "We need to be organized and clear in our vision."
In defense of centrist principles
According to a report by The Washington Post, the 13 signatories of the document "Promise for America" pledge to defend a set of centrist principles that include: "capitalism, fiscal discipline, strong borders and pride in the United States."
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"We’re seeing a lot of results from the country from the far left and the far right, and they’re organized," said Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.). However, he cautioned that this type of ideology “is not going to play with the people in our districts.”
The DSA argued that "socialism is mainstream" and criticized the current two-party system for favoring special interests and billionaires.
Centrist Democrats distance themselves from socialism and MAGA
The initiative was presented during the centrist event WelcomeFest and has the support of several representatives who have won Republican districts, such as Suozzi and Adam Gray of California.
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Notable signatories include Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Susie Lee (D-Nevada), Vicente González (D-Texas), and several candidates in key districts for the midterm elections.
"We disagree with MAGA. We disagree with socialists," Suozzi summarized. "We don’t want this extremism. We want mainstream."
James Carville breaks with socialist wing of Democratic Party
Carville publicly distanced himself from candidate Darializa Ávila Chevalier, who is backed by Zohran Mamdani and the DSA, and stated that socialists should stop using the Democratic Party as a vehicle for their agenda.
“Start your own movement. If it's such a powerful, sweeping movement that's got momentum everywhere, then go ahead and be at the head of it. Don't use the Democratic Party to advance it,” Carville said.
The political consultant, known for his key role in the victory of Bill Clinton in 1992, has become increasingly critical of the party’s shift to the left, arguing that this departure from moderate positions hurts Democrats in national elections.