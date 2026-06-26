DOJ sues Kansas over in-state tuition for illegals

Published by Ben Whedon - Just The News 26 de junio, 2026

The Department of Justice has sued the state of Kansas, seeking to block a 2024 law that offers illegal immigrants to receive in-state tuition at public universities.

The DOJ has previously brought similar suits in other states, seeking to crack down on illegal immigration more broadly. State Attorney General Kris Kobach sided with the DOJ in asking for a judicial stay on the law, The Hill reported.

“For decades, the Kansas legislature gave preferential treatment to illegal aliens over American citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a press release. “We encourage all States to follow the commonsense correction of Attorney General Kobach, ceasing any policy that rewards illegal entry into our nation with educational opportunities not available to U.S. citizens.”

At least 20 states offer some kind of access to financial aid for illegal immigrants to enroll in public higher education, according to Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

© Just The News