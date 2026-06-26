DHS to start removing Haitians immediately after TPS ruling

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de junio, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicated this week that it would immediately begin efforts to remove the more than 300,000 Haitians on temporary protected status (TPS) from the U.S. in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that permitted the president to end the program.

Roughly 1.3 million people are on TPS, including more than 300,000 Haitians and about 600,000 Venezuelans. President Donald Trump's efforts to end the status for certain groups were ultimately successful after the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the revocation of TPS was not subject to judicial review.

Speaking to Fox News's Bill Melugin, DHS General Counsel James Percival indicated there would not be a grace period for Haitians to leave, but urged them to use the CBP One App to apply for financial assistance to leave.

"It is closing time. You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home," Percival said.

The CBP One App is operated by DHS and permits illegal immigrants to declare their intent to self-deport voluntarily in order to secure financial assistance to go home.

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