Charges against Harvey Weinstein dropped in US rape case

Published by AFP 25 de junio, 2026

The Manhattan district attorney announced Thursday the dismissal of charges against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in a rape case that has already resulted in three failed trials.

In this case, actress Jessica Mann accuses the former producer of raping her in a New York hotel room in March 2013, shortly after they met at a party, when she was 27 years old.

Weinstein, now 74 years old, has always maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

“Following discussions with Jessica Mann, who does not wish to testify again, and in accordance with our survivor-centered approach to prosecutions, we informed the court that we will not retry the remaining count of Rape in the Third Degree,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote in a statement.

“To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann’s account and her credibility as a witness. This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying,” he added.

In May, the trial against the producer ended without a unanimous verdict.

It was the third time the jury failed to reach a verdict.